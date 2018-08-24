Military: Moose season closures needed for training demands

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Army and Air Force officials in Alaska say some closures of military training lands near Fairbanks during moose season are needed because of special training requirements.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports leaders from Fort Wainwright and Eielson Air Force Base met with members of the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Association this week to explain the reasons behind the closures in September.

While only a few people hunt within the training range units, the closures can also shut down training land access roads, causing a larger number of hunters to lose entry to preferred hunting camps outside the military areas.

Col. Sean Fisher, the Fort Wainwright garrison commander, told the group that moose season can't be easily avoided because some training can't be conducted outside the fall.

___

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com