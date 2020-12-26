Milkhouse Creamery adapts and expands in pandemic KELLY MONITZ, The (Hazleton) Standard-Speaker Dec. 26, 2020 Updated: Dec. 26, 2020 3:05 a.m.
1 of7 Erik Maselkevich tests products daily at the Milkhouse Creamery in Drums, Pa., Nov. 17, 2020. The company has been managing to expand and adapt during the pandemic. They purchase milk from the Bloss Farm in Wapwallopen and bottle it in their facility in Drums. (Warren Ruda/Standard-Speaker via AP) Warren Ruda/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Orange flavored milk bottles make their way down line to Erik Maselkevich, production manager, at the Milkhouse Creamery in Drums, Pa., Nov. 18, 2020. The company has been managing to expand and adapt during the pandemic. They purchase milk from the Bloss Farm in Wapwallopen, Pa., and bottle it in their facility in Drums. (Warren Ruda/Standard-Speaker via AP) Warren Ruda/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Bryan Reimold loads bottle washer at the Milkhouse Creamery, Nov. 18, 2020, in Drums, Pa. While many businesses buckled under the state shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Milkhouse managed to adapt and expand through the crisis. (Warren Ruda/Standard-Speaker via AP) Warren Ruda/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Heavy cream is separated and stored at the Milkhouse Creamery, Nov. 17, 2020, in Drums, Pa. While many businesses buckled under the state shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Milkhouse managed to adapt and expand through the crisis. (Warren Ruda/Standard-Speaker via AP) Warren Ruda/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Jeff Bloss takes a measurement of the milk in a tank at his Wapwallopen farm in Hollenback Township, Pa. Nov. 17, 2020. Milkhouse Creamery is managing to expand and adapt during the pandemic. They purchase milk from the Bloss Farm in Wapwallopen and bottle it in their facility on Pecora Road, in Drums, Pa. (Warren Ruda/Standard-Speaker via AP) Warren Ruda/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Tank installed in a trailer allows Milkhouse Creamery to collect the product directly from the local Bloss farm on Nov. 17, 2020, in Wapwallopen, Hollenback Township, Pa. While many businesses buckled under the state shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Milkhouse managed to adapt and expand through the crisis. They purchase milk from the Bloss Farm in Wapwallopen and bottle it in their facility in Drums, Pa. (Warren Ruda/Standard-Speaker via AP) Warren Ruda/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Paul Dagostin of the Milkhouse Creamery stores equipment used for tank collecting product directly from local Bloss farm in Wapwallopen in Hollenback Township, Pa., Nov. 17, 2020. While many businesses buckled under the state shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Milkhouse managed to adapt and expand through the crisis. Milkhouse literally brought back “the milkman” with products delivered to people’s doors when many couldn’t risk going out for their milk and dairy products. (Warren Ruda/Standard-Speaker via AP) Warren Ruda/AP Show More Show Less
SUGARLOAF, Pa. (AP) — Paul Dagostin pulled his pickup truck alongside the barn at the Bloss Farm in Hollenback Township last month to pick up nearly 600 gallons of raw milk for the Milkhouse Creamery.
Within hours, the cream would be separated for ice cream and eggnog, while the remainder of the processed and now pasteurized milk – whole, skim and otherwise – would be bottled and ready for sale in its three shops and other retail locations.
Written By
KELLY MONITZ, The (Hazleton) Standard-Speaker