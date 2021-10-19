Mills backs federal plan to tackle PFAS contamination

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine's governor said the federal government is right to take a nationwide approach to the issue of PFAS contamination, which she called “a devastating problem” in her state.

PFAS chemicals, which are short for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are sometimes called “forever chemicals” and they have long been used in a variety of consumer products. Maine has required manufacturers in the state to phase them out by 2030 because of concerns about water contamination and human health risks.