https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Milwaukee-man-dies-in-Michigan-after-race-across-13020304.php
Milwaukee man dies in Michigan after race across Great Lake
Updated 2:57 pm, Saturday, June 23, 2018
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — A Milwaukee man has died in Michigan in the cabin of a boat that was registered for a yacht race across Lake Michigan.
Grand Haven police say foul play isn't suspected nor is the death of the 41-year-old man related to the Queen's Cup race. MLive.com reports that authorities were called to a marina around 4:50 a.m. Saturday.
Participants in the Queen's Race departed Milwaukee on Friday and sailed to Grand Haven in Michigan's Ottawa County.
The man's name wasn't immediately released.
