Milwaukee officer, four others injured after police chase

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee police officer was injured along with four other people after a car chase ended in a crash Friday night, authorities said.

A marked police squad tried to stop a reckless driver when the driver fled, starting the pursuit, police said. The chase ended when the suspect crashed the car at an intersection at about 8 p.m. Friday, according to police.

WTMJ-TV reports that four people in the suspect's car were injured, but they're expected to survive. The officer who was hurt suffered a minor injury that was treated at a hospital.