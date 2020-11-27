https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Milwaukee-police-3-separate-shootings-2-15758823.php
Milwaukee police: 3 separate shootings, 2 fatalities
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings that occurred Thursday, including two that ended in fatalities.
A 34-year-old man and a 36-year man were killed in separate incidents. A 37-year-old man was in critical condition at the hospital after being shot in a third incident.
Police said they investigating all three incidents.
