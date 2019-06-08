Minden residents march to bring attention to PCB legacy

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — Thirty years after Minden residents marched to bring attention to the PCB contamination causing cancer in their community, members of Minden Community Action say more work must be done.

The Register-Herald reports , the group organized a Saturday march as a re-enactment of a 1989 march for the contaminated Fayette County community. The march is intended to draw attention to ongoing problems and also honor local residents who pushed the federal government to act.

Minden was contaminated after workers at the now-defunct Shaffer's Equipment Co. dumped the carcinogenic industrial chemical PCB around the town. There have been three clean-up efforts by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and none have fully removed the contamination.

In May, the EPA announced that Shaffer's would be added to the national priority list of Superfund sites.

