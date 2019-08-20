Mindy Kaling, 'Four Weddings': optimistic without apology

FILE - In this Friday, July 26, 2019, file photo, showrunner/executive producer Tracey Wigfield, left, and co-creator/executive producer Mindy Kaling participate in Hulu's "Four Weddings and a Funeral," panel at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Mindy Kaling believes there's room for hopeful entertainment in a field of bleak TV shows and films.

Kaling and fellow producer Tracey Wigfield are offering up "Four Weddings and a Funeral," now running on Hulu.

The romantic comedy series is an updated version of the 1994 big-screen movie of the same name. The series stars Nathalie Emmanuel of "Game of Thrones" and Nikesh Patel of "London Has Fallen."

Kaling says writers and actors are drawn to darker material because it's prestigious and gets awards, but sophisticated actors know comedy is harder than drama and want to do such work.

The diverse cast of "Four Weddings" touches on tougher issues such as racism, Kaling said.