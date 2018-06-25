Miner picks village mayor as running mate in governor's race

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Former Syracuse mayor Stephanie Miner has chosen the Republican mayor of a suburban New York City village as a running mate in her independent campaign for governor.

The registered Democrat announced Monday that village of Pelham Mayor Michael Volpe (VOHL'-pee) is joining her ticket on the Serve America Movement line. Miner launched her campaign last week.

Volpe is a two-term mayor of Pelham, a Westchester County village of around 12,000. A labor lawyer for a private firm, he previously served as deputy mayor and was a member of the Pelham Town Council.

Major party candidates seeking to keep Democratic Gov. Mario Cuomo from winning a third term include actress and activist Cynthia Nixon, a Democrat, and Republican Marc Molinaro, the Dutchess County executive.

___

This story corrects name of political party to Serve America Movement instead of Save America Movement.