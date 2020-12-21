Minneapolis police officers cleared in shooting of armed man

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eight Minneapolis police officers who fired their guns that killed an armed man outside a home during a domestic disturbance and one officer who fired a non-lethal round have been cleared of wrongdoing, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Monday.

Freeman said in a release that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigation showed that 52-year-old Chiasher Vue fired 13 shots from a semi-automatic rifle, most of them aimed at police who had been called to the house on Dec. 15, 2019 by Vue's adult son. Vue was struck by 13 bullets, the report said.