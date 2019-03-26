Minnesota House Democrats fault GOP on rising drug prices

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota House Democrats are making a fresh push to try to make prescription drugs more affordable and accessible.

They held a news conference Tuesday to highlight several bills that have been making their way through House committees but have seen little action in the GOP-controlled Senate. The legislation includes a bill to ensure access to insulin for Minnesotans who can't afford it.

The parents of Alec Smith, a 26-year-old Minneapolis man who died from diabetic complications in 2017 while rationing his insulin because he couldn't afford the $1,300 monthly cost, said not having access to affordable insulin is a right-to-life issue.

House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler says insulin prices have soared because of greed by the pharmaceutical companies. He called on Senate Republicans to join them in addressing the problem.