Minnesota Legislature to weigh protections for jail inmates

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Legislature will consider sweeping changes meant to provide better protections and medical care to jail inmates.

The legislation follows an investigative series by KARE-TV that revealed lax oversight at Minnesota's jails despite dozens of deaths since 2015. Many of those cases saw inmates suffering needlessly after being denied basic medical care before they died, the station reported. In other cases, inmates killed themselves despite clear indications that they were suicidal.