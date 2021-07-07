Minnesota Senate goes home without votes on commissioners

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate adjourned its special session Wednesday without taking a planned vote on confirming two of Gov. Tim Walz's commissioners, after Democrats objected to how GOP lawmakers essentially forced out another cabinet member a day earlier.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, of East Gull Lake, said GOP senators were ready to approve Sarah Strommen as commissioner of the Department of Natural Resources and Dean Compart as president of the Board of Animal Health on Wednesday. He also said they going to leave hanging the confirmation of Jennifer Ho as commissioner of the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency.