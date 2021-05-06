Minnesota mask mandates to end by July 1 as Walz eases rules

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota will lift nearly all its COVID-19 restrictions just before Memorial Day weekend and drop its statewide mask requirement once 70% of residents age 16 and older get their first dose of vaccine, but no later than July 1, Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday.
“Our nation-leading vaccination effort has put us in a strong position to safely transition toward life as we used to know it,” Walz, a Democrat, said in a statement ahead of a televised address and news conference Thursday.