Minnesota medical device company agrees to $43M settlement

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A medical device company in Minnesota will pay investors $43 million in a proposed class-action legal settlement that would resolve one of the last remaining lawsuits involving its bone-growth product.

The Star Tribune reports that the institutional investors who sued Medtronic alleged the company secretly paid spine surgeons to conceal the adverse side effects of its Infuse product. The lawsuit also accused the company of asking surgeons to overstate the disadvantages of alternative treatments.

Infuse contains a synthesized human protein that causes bone to grow, avoiding the need for other bone-graft materials for spine-fusion surgery. But it can also produce unwanted bone growth and swelling.

Medtronic denies all allegations of liability and wrongdoing related to the case. The full settlement will be paid by the company on behalf of the defendants if the agreement is approved.

