Minnesota officials clean up mine breach damage

BIWABIK, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota officials are working to repair damage caused by a flood of muddy water from an abandoned mine pit in the state's northern region.

Water and sediment from the Hector Mine iron ore pit breached an earthen berm in April, flowing downstream into the Embarrass River and connecting lakes, Minnesota Public Radio reported .

The flood took out utility lines near Biwabik and closed part of the Mesabi Trail. It left a ravine in that reaches up to 50 feet wide and 25 deep in some areas.

"It resulted in sort of the blowing out of all of the material between the pit and the river, creating a chasm," said John Thomas, an environmental specialist with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

The mine's issues began in November, when water first breached the pit's berm. Heavy fall rains, beaver dams and blocked drainage culverts likely contributed to the dam failure, according to Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board officials, which own the site.

Engineers are creating a plan to replace the damaged lines and create a longer-term solution to prevent another washout, said Jeff Jacobson, the city administrator.

Many residents near the Embarrass, Cedar Island and Esquagama lakes have noticed the water become muddy, with an orange tint, said Edie Evarts, area fisheries supervisor for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. While it doesn't appear that the washout has killed any fish, its impact may not yet be visible, she said.

Mining opponents said the breach is an example of the dangers of dam breaches and resulting spills.

"This gives us a very small thumbnail print of what can happen when a dirt dam breaches and pollution spills forth," said Paula Maccabee, advocacy director for Water Legacy, which opposes sulfide mining.

City officials plan to continue monitoring the affected lakes throughout the summer.

