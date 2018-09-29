Minnesota organization helps inmates with drug addiction

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota is working to help get inmates access to drug treatment and avoid the danger of overdosing when they leave jail.

Faith-based Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge offers short-term and long-term treatment programs, Minnesota Public Radio reported. The organization's 11 facilities serve about 850 people daily.

About 40 percent of the people the organization helps have legal conditions connected to their recovery, said Tim Walsh, the organization's vice president of long-term recovery and mental health.

"If they're coming here just to satisfy the conditions of probation (or) to satisfy the court, that's good enough as far as we're concerned," Walsh said. "We just want them in the door and to be in a safe, structured place where they can get the help they need."

About 90 percent of inmates in state prison are chemically abusive or dependent, the Minnesota Department of Corrections estimated.

While people leaving jail likely have the advantage of having already gone through withdrawal, they also face other challenges like limited job options, loss of a support system and legal requirements, Walsh said.

"As a part of those conditions, they may have years of prison stay that's hanging over their head," Walsh said. "They have a ton that's on the line."

Being released from jail is one of the most dangerous times for people recovering from alcohol or drug use, said Gina Evans, who heads up community outreach for Challenge.

"What we're seeing happening is that people with opioid addiction and heroin addiction get out, get clean and their tolerance drops," Evans said. "That's where we see all these overdoses, people getting out of jail, getting out of treatment and getting out of detox, and then going out and dying."

Evans' team works to education inmates about their treatment options.

___

Information from: Minnesota Public Radio News, http://www.mprnews.org