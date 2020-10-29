Minnesota reports record-high 2,800 new virus cases

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,872 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the most reported in a single day since the pandemic began.

The state's health department also reported 32 deaths, three shy of the highest reported in a day and the second time this month single-day deaths climbed over 30. Minnesota's totals now stand at 142,311 total cases and 2,419 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in March.

State officials said Wednesday that case growth statewide had eclipsed 10% for the first time since July.

According to The COVID Tracking Project, the 7-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Minnesota has risen over the past two weeks from 5.42% on Oct. 14 to 7.4% on Oct. 28. The AP calculates the positivity rate for Minnesota by dividing new cases by test encounters using data from The COVID Tracking Project, as state health departments calculate the rate differently across the country.