Minnesota tops 6,000 in positive tests for the coronavirus

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Health said Saturday that nearly 500 people tested positive for COVID-19, putting the state over 6,000 cases.

Officials said 21 of the 24 deaths in Saturday's report occurred in long-term care facilities, including one Clay County resident who was at least 100 years old. The state also reported the death of a Hennepin County resident in their 40s who had no underlying health conditions.

The state's death toll stands at 395. A total of 6,228 tests have come back positive.

“We continue our work along with many partners around the state to protect Minnesotans and prevent additional deaths," Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said in a statement. "It is very important for all Minnesotans to do their part in that effort by following social distancing guidelines and other public health recommendations.”

A total of 498 people tested positive in the last day, after a new high of 594 reported on Friday.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the number of positive tests reported Saturday were less than 500.