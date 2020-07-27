Missing Vermont inmate recaptured near jail he fled

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont prison inmate who fled the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury by climbing over a fence was recaptured Monday outside the prison he escaped, police said.

Shannon Edwards, 35 was located outside the prison fence at around 7 a.m. He was reportedly injured and dehydrated. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say they have no further information about his capture.

Police searched the area near the prison on Friday after the 35-year-old Edwards escaped, but did not find him.

Edwards was convicted of burglary and resisting arrest in October 2019. His earliest possible release date had been March 2022.

Police did not say if Edwards will face charges in connection with the escape.