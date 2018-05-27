Missing hunters identified after crash into Idaho river

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Authorities have identified four hunters who remain missing after a crash in the Idaho backcountry.

The Idaho County Sheriff's Office on Sunday said the men are: Koby Clark of Bozeman, Montana, Reece Rollins of Terrebonne, Oregon and brothers Raymond and Jesse Ferrieri of Mahapac Falls, New York.

According to the Ravalli Republic , authorities recovered the SUV on Wednesday from the upper Selway River. The vehicle flipped into the river early Monday in a remote part of central Idaho about 60 miles west of Darby, Montana.

Authorities have continued searching for the men, but Idaho County Sheriff Doug Giddings has described the effort as a "recovery" mission.

Two of the men inside escaped the vehicle with minor injuries and have returned to their homes in Georgia.