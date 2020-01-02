Mississippi Development Authority director to step down

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The director will leave a state agency that tries to create jobs in Mississippi.

Glenn McCullough said in a statement Thursday that he will step down as head of Mississippi Development Authority at the end of January.

He is one of several state agency directors who are leaving as Mississippi prepares to inaugurate a new governor. Republican Tate Reeves won the governor's race in November and he will take office Jan. 14.

New governors typically keep some agency directors and replace others.

McCullough is a former Tupelo mayor and former chairman of the Tennessee Valley Authority. Republican Gov. Phil Bryant chose him to lead MDA in May 2015.