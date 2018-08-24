Mississippi Senate roll call vote on creating state lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Senate voted 30-20 Thursday to pass Senate Bill 2001, sending it to the House for more consideration. The measure creates a state lottery corporation with strong powers. A yes vote was to pass the bill, while a no vote was to defeat the bill.

___

Democrats voting yes (9)

Barnett, Heidelberg; Blackmon, Canton; Butler, Port Gibson; Dearing, Natchez; Horhn, Jackson; S. Jackson, Preston; W. Simmons, Cleveland; Turner-Ford, West Point; Witherspoon, McComb.

___

Republicans voting yes (21)

Blackwell, Southaven; Burton, Newton; Carter, Gulfport; Caughman, Mendenhall; Chassaniol, Winona; Clarke, Hollandale; DeBar, Leakesville; Doty, Brookhaven; Gollott, Biloxi; Harkins, Brandon.

Hill, Picayune; Hopson, Vicksburg; Kirby, Pearl; Michel, Jackson; Moran, Kiln; Seymour, Vancleave; Tollison, Oxford; Watson, Hurley; Whaley, Potts Camp; Wiggins, Pascagoula.

Younger, Columbus.

___

Democrats voting no (8)

Blount, Jackson; Bryan, Amory; Dawkins, Pass Christian; Frazier, Jackson; Jolly, Houston; Norwood, Jackson; D. Simmons, Greenville; Wilemon, Belmont.

___

Republicans voting no (12)

Branning, Philadelphia; Browning, Pontotoc; Carmichael, Meridian; Fillingane, Sumrall; Hudson, Hattiesburg; G. Jackson, French Camp; Massey, Nesbit; McDaniel, Ellisville; McMahan, Guntown; Parker, Olive Branch;

Parks, Corinth; Polk, Hattiesburg.

___

Democrat not voting (1)

R. Jackson, Marks.

___

Democrat absent (1)

Jordan, Greenwood.