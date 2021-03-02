Mississippi bills alive: Athletes, alcohol, criminal justice EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS, Associated Press March 2, 2021 Updated: March 2, 2021 7:39 p.m.
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Bills to allow college athletes to earn money from their own name, likeness and image are still alive at the Mississippi Capitol. Among the bills that died under the latest deadline is one that would have required any governor to disclose information about donors to his or her inaugural fund.
Tuesday was the deadline for Mississippi House and Senate committees to consider general bills and constitutional amendments that had already passed the other chamber. Bills that survived will move to the full House and Senate for more debate. There are later deadlines for budget and revenue bills.
Written By
EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS