MOSS POINT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi city on Monday implemented a temporary curfew for anyone under 18 after recent instances of violent crime.

Moss Point Mayor Mario King said during a news conference that people under 18 cannot be out between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. unless they are traveling to and from work or returning home from a school event, WLOX reported. The curfew begins Monday and remains in effect for five days, but the mayor said he might extend it further.