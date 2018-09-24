Mississippi cooperatives to buy power from Delta solar farm

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — A British company says it will build a solar farm in the Mississippi Delta with plans to sell electricity to Mississippi cooperatives.

Hattiesburg-based Cooperative Energy said Monday that it has signed a 15-year agreement to buy electricity from a 100-megawatt facility that Renewable Energy Systems plans to build in Carroll County.

The facility would be largest solar generation facility in Mississippi.

RES declines to say how much the solar farm would cost. A farm about half that size in southern Mississippi built several years ago cost $100 million.

Cooperative Energy would be the only customer for the solar farm. It makes and distributes electricity for 11 cooperatives in southern and western Mississippi.

RES says it plans to begin generating electricity at the 652-acre (264-hectare) site east of Greenwood by 2022.