Mississippi judges appointed to hear 8 election challenges

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Supreme Court has appointed judges to hear challenges in eight local elections.

County supervisor races are being challenged in Jasper, Leflore, Madison, Monroe and Washington counties.

Elections for chancery clerk and circuit clerk are disputed in Quitman County.

The sheriff’s race is being challenged in Yalobusha County.

Arguments about the Nov. 5 elections were filed in circuit courts and were submitted to the Supreme Court for appointment of special judges.