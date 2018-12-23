Mississippi lawmakers announce $930M contract for shipyard

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Lawmakers say a Mississippi shipyard has been awarded a $930.8 million contract to build the 10th and 11th U.S. Coast Guard National Security Cutters.

U.S. Sens. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Roger Wicker and U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo, in a news release, said the U.S. Department of Homeland Security contract award to Huntington Ingalls in Pascagoula has a total potential value of $1.7 billion.

Hyde-Smith says the move marks the first time two cutters have been awarded on the same contract. Wicker says the award to Huntington Ingalls is recognition of the "hard work and expertise" of Mississippi's shipbuilders.

The contract sets Jan. 20, 2023, as the expected delivery date for NSC 10, and Jan. 19, 2024, for delivery of NSC 11.

NSCs are the most advanced U.S. Coast Guard cutters.