Mississippi lawmakers reject move to let farmers grow hemp

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers are turning back an attempt to legalize growing industrial hemp in the state.

The House Drug Policy Committee, on a tie vote Monday, rejected an amendment that would have changed state law to allow farmers to grow hemp.

Changes to the state list of illegal drugs were proposed as House Bill 1547 .

The U.S. Congress last year approved allowing production of non-intoxicating hemp in heavily regulated pilot programs.

Committee Chairwoman Patricia Willis, a Diamondhead Republican, opposes the change. She says Mississippi's law shouldn't change before federal changes take effect later this year.

Republican Rep. Dana Criswell of Olive Branch, proposing the amendment, says Mississippi should move now or farmers will miss out.

Hemp supporters could try again to amend the bill later.