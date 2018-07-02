Mississippi man hit, killed, walking across I-10 in rain

SLIDELL, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a Mississippi man who had left his car on the shoulder of Interstate 10 was hit and killed when he tried to cross the three-lane highway on foot, at night, in the rain.

Senior Trooper Dustin Dwight said in a news release Monday that 45-year-old Sylvester Horton of Canton, Mississippi, was wearing dark clothing and was in the center lane of the westbound interstate in Slidell (sly-DELL) when he was hit about 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Dwight said in an email that witnesses described Horton as walking across the highway.

Investigators found Horton's car on the shoulder about four-tenths of a mile (six-tenths of a kilometer) away.

Dwight's email said the driver was not cited.

He said he does not know whether Horton's car was disabled.

___

The short headline for this story has been corrected to show Horton was described as walking across the highway, not running, and to show that the police spokesman did not know whether the car had broken down.