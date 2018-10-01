Mississippi reaches 40 West Nile virus cases so far in 2018

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Three central Mississippi counties are reporting four new cases of West Nile virus, bringing the state's total to 40 so far this year.

The Mississippi State Department of Health says Monday two new cases of the mosquito-borne virus are in Harrison County and one is in Washington County.

Mississippi has among the highest numbers of serious West Nile infections nationwide.

Hinds County has reported 15 total cases. Harrison has four. Adams, Calhoun, Forrest, Madison, Rankin and Washington counties have two each.

Counties with a single case each are Attala, Copiah, Itawamba, Jones, Lauderdale, Marion, Oktibbeha, Pearl River and Walthall counties.

Mississippi reported 63 West Nile cases and two deaths in 2017.

Health officials urge people to reduce risk by using insect repellent, wearing long, light-color clothes and eliminating standing water.