Mississippi restaurant worker had hepatitis A

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi State Department of Health says a restaurant worker may have exposed customers to hepatitis A.

State epidemiologist Paul Byers says people who ate at Los Encinos Mexican Grill in Calhoun City from July 5 to July 23 should consider getting a hepatitis A vaccination.

He says the risk of infection is probably low, but people who have not previously been immunized against the liver infection and ate at the restaurant during that period should consider the shot.

Symptoms include nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, jaundice and abdominal pain. A news release says anyone who has those symptoms should consult their healthcare provider.

The infection is spread by fecal contamination.

Byers says, "It's important to always wash your hands thoroughly after using the bathroom."