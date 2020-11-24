Mississippi troopers to begin holiday patrols Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Highway Patrol said it will begin the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday travel enforcement period on Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. and end Sunday at midnight.

State troopers will be used on all state, federal and interstate systems to combat reckless driving, including speeding and distracted driving issues, The Vicksburg Post reported. Safety checkpoints also will be conducted throughout the period to enforce child restraint and seatbelt laws while also removing impaired drivers.

Last year, the highway patrol investigated 185 crashes with 10 fatalities and made 95 DUI arrests over the Thanksgiving holiday on state and federal highway roadways.

“We are reminded that Thanksgiving 2019 was a particularly deadly travel period and with the approach of Thanksgiving 2020, we are asking all motorists to use good driving habits as we try to reduce fatalities and injuries this year,” Col. Randy Ginn, director of MHP, said. “Our goal is for you and your family to safely reach your destination so that you may have a truly Happy Thanksgiving."