Mississippi voters are choosing nominees in party runoffs

Former Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr., answers reporter's question following a televised debate against his GOP gubernatorial runoff opponent, Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. less Former Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr., answers reporter's question following a televised debate against his GOP gubernatorial runoff opponent, Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, in Jackson, Miss., ... more Photo: Rogelio V. Solis, AP Photo: Rogelio V. Solis, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Mississippi voters are choosing nominees in party runoffs 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi voters are returning to the polls for party primary runoffs, setting the November ballot for governor and other races.

Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves and retired Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Bill Waller Jr. are competing Tuesday for the Republican nomination for governor. The winner will face Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood and two other candidates in the general election.

In the attorney general's race, state Treasurer Lynn Fitch and former gubernatorial chief of staff Andy Taggart are in Tuesday's Republican runoff. The winner will face Democrat Jennifer Riley Collins, who is a military veteran and former director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi.

Runoffs will also determine the Republican nominee for northern district transportation commissioner and central district public service commissioner.

Polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday.