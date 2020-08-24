Missouri 16-year-old charged as adult in 13-year-old's death

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A 16-year-old eastern Missouri boy has been charged as an adult in the shooting death of a 13-year-old in May.

Dylan Woolbright, of O'Fallon, was certified last week as an adult and was charged Friday with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the death of Owen Fielder.

Fielder died three days after he was shot on May 9 at a mobile home in O'Fallon, a St. Louis suburb.

In certifying him as an adult, Associate Circuit Judge Brittney Smith cited Woolbright's history of offenses in the juvenile system, including drug charges.

A juvenile witness told police that the boys were in a bedroom when Woolbright asked Owen if he wanted to see his gun. Woolbright took out a 9mm pistol from between a mattress and the wall, court documents said.

The witness said Wooldbright “pulled the trigger” and Owen was struck in the head.

The charges said Woolbright originally lied to police when he claimed the gun discharged when it slipped from his hand.