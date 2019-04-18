Missouri House votes to undo law on attorney general's home

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House has voted to strip residency requirements for the state's attorney general.

House members voted 135-17 Thursday to change a state law dictating that Missouri's top attorney live in the "seat of government."

That's been interpreted by some to mean the capital, Jefferson City.

The issue came up when U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley served as attorney general before his November election to the Senate.

Democrats in 2017 said that Hawley was violating the law by living in nearby Columbia. He responded by renting an apartment in Jefferson City.

Current Attorney General Eric Schmitt moved to Jefferson City after being appointed to replace Hawley.

The measure now heads to the Senate for consideration.