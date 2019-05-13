Missouri Legislature heads into final, chaotic week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers return to the Statehouse Monday facing a potentially chaotic final week.

Legislators are expected to consider some of the nation's toughest abortion restrictions and overturning a redistricting plan approved by voters last year.

The Kansas City Star reports that Democrats have promised to filibuster those efforts.

The abortion bill would ban the procedure after a fetal heartbeat can be detected and outlaw it nearly entirely if Roe v Wade were to be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. The redistricting measure would put a question on the 2020 ballot rolling back changes to the redistricting system that voters approved last year as part of the Clean Missouri initiative.

The session is set to end at 6 p.m. Friday.