Missouri among states suing over generic drug prices

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri is among more than 40 states joining a lawsuit alleging that drug manufacturers conspired to artificially inflate and manipulate prices for more than 100 different generic drugs, including treatments for diabetes, cancer and other conditions.

The federal lawsuit filed Friday by Democratic Connecticut Attorney General William Tong also names 15 individual senior executives.

The lawsuit says investigators obtained emails, text messages and telephone records to prove a multi-year conspiracy against 20 firms.

A spokesman for Teva Pharmaceuticals, one of the companies named in the suit, said Teva hasn't engaged in any conduct that would lead to civil or criminal liability.

Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says the alleged price fixing "demonstrates a level of corporate greed the state of Missouri and the country rarely sees."