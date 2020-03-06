Missouri child with rare, deadly disease continues to amaze

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Typical of any 2-year-old, Regann Moore's face lights up when she hears the Baby Shark song. She loves being around other children, blows kisses and gets excited when her dad comes home from work.

But little Regann is anything but typical.

Described by her father and grandmother as their "miracle baby," Regann was diagnosed with Krabbe Disease shortly after she was born.

She had a life-saving stem cell donation less than a month later, the Springfield News-Leader reports.

Regann cannot walk or stand on her own yet. But she is reaching milestones at her own pace.

"She can say Da-Da. She tries to say Gramma," said Dianna Moore, her grandmother. "She is learning. She is so smart. The doctors are so impressed with how fast she picks up on things. She is amazing for what she has gone through."

Her father, Ferrell Moore, agreed.

"She is amazing," he said. “She has been teaching us a lot of stuff.”

Dr. Shalini Shenoy, transplant physician with St. Louis Children's Hospital, explained that Krabbe Disease is a rare metabolic disorder that must be diagnosed at birth and treated as soon as possible with a stem cell donation.

The disease affects about one in every 100,000 people in the United States.

"They are missing an enzyme that helps keep their nervous system intact," Shenoy said. “Because this is missing, they have degeneration of the brain and nervous system. And if you let it progress, it is fatal very early.”

Without a successful stem cell transplant, the babies die within the first few months of their life, Shenoy said.

Missouri is one of the very few states that now do newborn screening for Krabbe Disease.

The newborn screenings started in 2012.

The screening is important because babies with Krabbe Disease appear to be healthy at birth. Signs something is wrong usually don't appear until it's too late for treatment to be effective.

Shenoy said treating Krabbe Disease babies with a stem cell transplant from an umbilical cord blood donation is also fairly new.

"You can't change someone's genetic makeup," Shenoy said. "But when you put stem cells into their bone marrow from somebody else who is normal, some of these cells migrate into their brain and into their nervous system and supply what they are lacking themselves."

It takes some time for the transplant to begin working — for the transplanted cells to "settle down" and begin making the missing enzyme, Shenoy said.

"Because of that, the earlier you transplant a Krabbe patient, the more you will be able to rescue them," she said. “You want to catch them before too much damage is done. Once there's a lot of nerve damage, it's not reversible. If I saw a Krabbe patient two months after they were born or four months after they were born when they already had major problems, it's unlikely I'd be able to rescue them too much.”

Since the screening and the stem cell transplant treatment are both relatively recent medical advancements, Shenoy said it's anybody's guess what the future will hold for children who, like Regann, were successfully treated with a stem cell transplant early on.

St. Louis Children's Hospital is treating and following one other Krabbe Disease patient, Shenoy said.

"I'm sure there will be more coming along," she said. "These are all new babies that are just entering their childhood. So we will have to see how they do, but it looks promising so far.

"Every time she comes, she has a new skill. She's learned some new words," Shenoy said. "She is learning to do new things."

Because Regann spent nine months in the uterus without the important enzyme, her nervous system has been damaged.

"What we are hoping is that with the right amount of stimulation and education, she will continue to catch up with her milestones," Shenoy said. “Every time we see her, there is improvement, which makes us feel hopeful. I don't think she will ever be completely normal, but I think she will continue to improve.”

'She is the joy of my life'

Regann's mother is not in the picture. Ferrell Moore is raising his daughter with help from his mom, Dianna Moore, who is able to stay home with Regann during the day. The three live in Springfield.

Currently, Regann has a Missouri Care health plan. Ferrell Moore said he fears that when he is granted full custody of Regann, she will lose that insurance coverage. He is worried his insurance won't cover all of his daughter's medical needs.

Regann was born at 41 weeks (one week past due date) and breech (bottom first instead of head first).

Although everything appeared to be fine with his baby, Ferrell Moore said doctors later told him they believe Regann being late and breech were due to the disorder.

Two days after the newborn screening test was done, Ferrell Moore said he got the "devastating news."

Once Regann was diagnosed, the clock was ticking to find a stem cell donor match through an umbilical cord blood donation. Finding a living donor would take too much time, explained Dr. Shenoy.

Regann needed to have the transplant within a month. Otherwise, the disease would have progressed too far.

A match was found just in the nick of time, Dianna Moore said.

"If it wasn't for her getting this transplant within a month, Dr. Shenoy said she wouldn't be here today," Dianna Moore said, adding that she hopes pregnant women will read this and begin talking to their obstetricians about umbilical cord donations and newborn screenings.

When the News-Leader visited last week, Regann appeared curious about the strangers in her home. She smiled often and was affectionate with her dad and grandmother.

"She's got a real sweet personality," Dianna Moore said. "But when she goes to the hospital, her personality totally changes. She was stuck so many times in her little fingers."

"She is tough," Ferrell Moore said, explaining that his daughter has gone through chemotherapy and the transplant. She had a central line in her chest and a feeding tube for a period of time. Because she was having trouble with the feeding tube, she once had to go 48 hours without food. Another time, she was starved for 24 hours.

"After the transplant, she didn't have an immune system for over a year," Dianna Moore said. "She is a worry every day, don't get us wrong. But she has to be around happy people to keep her morale up."

Regann is learning sign language to communicate. She can sign "please," "eat," "drink," and "all done."

"She has learned the sign language faster than me and mom did," Ferrell Moore said, laughing.

Speech and occupational therapists visit Regann in the home. She has different therapy equipment to help her stand and exercise her legs.

"She is going to walk," Dianna Moore said firmly. "We will work with her 'til she does. She wants to so bad."

Dr. Shenoy, the transplant physician, said that is what's going to make a difference for Regann.

"Obviously she needed the transplant. She needs the medical team," Shenoy said. “But beyond that, the support she gets in terms of hearing and speech therapy, physical therapy, occupational therapy, things that expose her to new things, help her learn and help her to develop. Without that kind of support, I don't think she would do much catching up.”

Ferrell Moore said he is doing everything he can to make sure Regann has all the therapies and experiences she needs to thrive.

"I got to take her to the circus for the first time," he said. "She really did enjoy it. She is well alert. She knows what is going on."

"She is the joy of my life," Ferrell Moore said. "When I come home, it couldn't be any better — to see her and how happy she is to see me."

Ferrell Moore said his employer, Darling International, has been supportive and understanding when he has to miss work. He said he started his job a few months before Regann was born.

"They didn't have any guarantee I was going to be a good employee," he said. “They let me take off. They let me keep my insurance. I've got to give them a special thanks.”