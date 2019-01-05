Missouri city to move cross placed in park holiday display

OZARK, Mo. (AP) — Officials in Ozark say they'll move a cross that's part of a holiday display in a city park after getting a complaint letter.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the letter came in late November from a separation-of-church-and-state group, demanding the cross be removed.

The city announced Friday it will move the cross to private land at the south end of the park. That land is owned by the Christian County A&M Society and is used by the Finley River Saddle Club.

City officials say there's no specific timeline for the relocation.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation argued that the presence of a Latin cross on city property violated the First Amendment, which prohibits the government from officially establishing any one religion.

