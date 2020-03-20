Missouri coronavirus cases nearly double, from 28 to 47

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The number of COVID-19 cases in Missouri nearly doubled on Friday, going from 28 to to 47, as officials throughout the state sought to get ahead of the coronavirus crisis.

State health officials said St. Louis County and Kansas City have the most cases, with seven each, while Greene County has six. Pulaski, Scott and St. Charles counties each reported their first cases. A person in Boone County is the state's only known death from the virus.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

State and local officials throughout Missouri have been busy trying to slow the spread of the virus.

On Thursday, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters-Baker said her office was making several changes in an effort to keep people considered low-risk offenders out of the county's jails “to address this public health crisis," while keeping dangerous offenders locked up.

She said her office will broaden its guidelines for diversion programs, stop prosecuting drivers without valid licenses, review bonds for people being held in the overcrowded county jail and minimize new bonds for people who are not deemed flight risks or dangerous.

And Branson city leaders Thursday night banned social gatherings of more than 10 people, including performances and shows in the tourist destination. Businesses will be allowed to stay open if they don't exceed 25% of their occupancy. Day cares and medical centers are exempt, KYTV reported.

Two major tourist attractions, Silver Dollar City and The Branson Belle river boat, have temporarily suspended operations.

