Missouri lab says it has developed test for coronavirus

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — A clinical lab in Missouri says it has developed a test for the novel coronavirus that is more than 99% accurate.

KCUR reports that Viracor Eurofins in Lee's Summit claims it is capable of performing more than 1,000 tests per day and returning results the same day.

Officials say the test would allow for expanding testing to patients who don't currently meet the eligibility criteria for public laboratory testing established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Company Vice President Steve Kleiboecker said the test is performed with chemicals and reagents — compounds used to detect other substances. That allows it to be performed quickly.

The test has yet to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration but the company is certified by the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments, which sets standards for clinical lab testing. The certification allows the lab to proceed with tests and then send data to the FDA for review.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has allowed testing to begin. State of Kansas health officials said they welcomed the additional testing capabilities.