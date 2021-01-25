Missouri last among states for first COVID shots

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri ranks dead last among states for the percentage of residents who have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and two neighboring states don’t fare much better.
Information released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday showed that 242,937 Missourians have received the first shot, or 3,958 people per 100,000 residents. Idaho, Nevada and Alabama had the next worst per capita rates, followed by Missouri’s neighbors on both sides — Kansas with 4,374 vaccinations per 100,000 residents, and Illinois with 4,392 vaccinations per 100,000 residents.