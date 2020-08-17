Missouri man sought in racially-charged attack on woman

ARNOLD, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are searching for an eastern Missouri man who is suspected of hitting a Black woman with a gun and calling her a racial slur during a confrontation earlier this month.

Adam Pillow, 40, of Jefferson County, was charged last week in Jefferson County Circuit Court with unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and second-degree assault. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The woman, who is Black, told investigators the confrontation began after an argument Aug. 7 in Arnold about a problem a friend was having with another tenant at a home.

As the victim and her friend were leaving, Pillow, who is white, allegedly placed a gun against the friend's forehead, according to a probable cause statement. He then turned to the victim, called her a racial slug and hit her with the gun, which went off, investigators said.

The bullet grazed the woman and she was treated for a wound to her ear lobe and neck, authorities said.

Pillow fled on foot and was not in custody as of Monday.