Missouri sinkhole swallows truck, initially trapping driver

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a sinkhole has swallowed a pickup truck and temporarily trapped its driver near Kansas City.

The sinkhole opened up Tuesday night in a parking lot in Excelsior Springs, which is about 25 miles (40.23 kilometers) northeast of Kansas City. Police say the driver was pulled from the vehicle unharmed. Officials don't know what caused the sinkhole.