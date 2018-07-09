Missouri teen drowns in a northeast Kansas lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a teenager who drowned in a northeast Kansas lake was from Missouri.

The Miami County Sheriff's Office says in a news release that 17-year-old Om Kee, of Kansas City, Missouri, drowned Friday afternoon in Hillsdale Lake. The sheriff's department says his death appears to be a swimming accident.

The release says witnesses reported that Kee was swimming at the lake's swim beach and appeared to be tired before he disappeared under the water. Rescue teams recovered his body about two hours later. The lake is south of the Kansas City area.