Missouri utility picks site for water-storage reservoir

DIAMOND, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri water utility has chosen a site in a southwestern county to build a water-storage reservoir to address a growing water shortage in the Joplin region.

The Joplin Globe reports that Missouri American Water recently announced the utility will pursue its reservoir project in Newton County, east of Interstate 49. Missouri American plans to apply for a permit with the Army Corps of Engineers, a process that could take up to two years.

The company looked at locations on each side of the interstate in Newton County. The utility estimated the east site would affect 50 landowners, compared to approximately 100 on the west site.

Utility official Matt Barnhart says negotiations with landowners will begin soon. He says property owners won't be forced to move during the permitting process.

Information from: The Joplin (Mo.) Globe, http://www.joplinglobe.com