PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A Missouri woman was sentenced Thursday to five to 20 years in prison for her role in the stabbing death of a man in Nebraska.

Krystal Martin, 23, of Hawk Point, Missouri, pleaded no contest to being an accessory in the June 26, 2018, death of Brent Quigley during a robbery at Quigley's home in Bellevue.