Mitchell turns camera on Walker tracker

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mahlon Mitchell is trying to turn the tables on a Republican tracker.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Mitchell confronted GOP tracker Ben Stelter on a Milwaukee street on Wednesday. Mitchell posted a video of the encounter on his Facebook page .

The video shows Stelter video-taping Mitchell. Mitchell starts asking him who he works for and how much he's paid. Stelter responds that he doesn't make as much as Mitchell makes as a firefighter and president of the state firefighter union.

Stelter then climbs into his car and drives off as Mitchell asks why he follows him around.

Brian Reisinger, an adviser to Republican Gov. Scott Walker, confirmed Stelter works for the Walker campaign. Reisinger accused Mitchell of being a bully.