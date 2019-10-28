Mixed bag for northern New England gas prices

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Northern New England gas prices showed a mix of results in the last week, while the average price nationally went down.

The latest GasBuddy price reports show the average price of gas in New Hampshire is down 1.8 cents, averaging $2.43 a gallon. The price went up 1.3 cents in Vermont, averaging $2.62. The price was unchanged in Maine at $2.52 a gallon.

Nationally, the average price of gasoline fell 5.1 cents in the last week, averaging $2.58. The national average is down 6.3 cents per gallon in the last month, and stands 22.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.